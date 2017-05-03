Local Business Laying Off Dozens of W...

Local Business Laying Off Dozens of Workers

Friday Apr 28

Streater is shifting part of its company to Arkansas this year, which means 65 to 70 of its employees will be laid off at the end of June. Streater manufactures fixtures and displays for retail stores across the globe.

