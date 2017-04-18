Defendant guilty of fatally shooting in head a man sitting in car in S. Minn. state park

Jurors convicted a southern Minnesota man of murder for fatally shooting in the head a man sitting in a car in a state park late last summer. David M. Easter, 27, of Brownsdale, was found guilty last week in Freeborn County District Court of second-degree murder in the killing of Spencer D. Brown, 23, on Aug. 23 at Myre-Big Island State Park near Albert Lea.

