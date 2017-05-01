Area Pre-K Draws Visit, Debate
"Research shows that the best way we can close the achievement gap is to get kids educated at the earliest level," said Dr. Mike Funk, Superintendent of Albert Lea Schools. It's a voluntary program helping 100 four-year-olds develop their academic and people skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Improving renewable energy
|Feb '17
|Charlie
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albert Lea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC