Woman dies after being ejected from c...

Woman dies after being ejected from car in Freeborn County crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Star Tribune

A 37-year-old woman from Austin, Minn. is dead after she was ejected from her vehicle in a crash on icy Interstate 35 near Clarks Grove in Freeborn County early Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albert Lea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Improving renewable energy Feb 28 Charlie 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 8 ball 1
News solar power (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15) Jul '15 ferdinand 1
News Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15) Apr '15 tbenj 1
News Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09) Nov '14 Fishingnut 5
News Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14) Mar '14 petrorolli 1
See all Albert Lea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albert Lea Forum Now

Albert Lea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albert Lea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Albert Lea, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC