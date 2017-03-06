Wind damage reported from thunderstorm line in Se MN
A strong line of thunderstorms roared through southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa late Monday afternoon and early evening, leaving damage in Clarks Grove and Kasson. According to our sister station KTTC, at 6:03 p.m. there was significant wind damage to the large grain elevator at Clarks Grove, according to an emergency management official in Freeborn County.
