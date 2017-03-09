Off the Record: Tornado alley
The tornadoes that hit Minnesota this week were the earliest on record in Minneosta. It surprised me that they hit this early in the year, but I was not surprised to see that one of them hit Clarks Grove in Freeborn County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Improving renewable energy
|Feb 28
|Charlie
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albert Lea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC