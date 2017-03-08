NWS Confirms Zimmerman Tornado Touchdown, Marks Earliest Known Tornado in State History
The event marked the earliest date in Minnesota history that a tornado was ever recorded, according to the NWS. The previous record was set on March 18, 1968.
