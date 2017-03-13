Need for Workforce Housing
Austin's City Administrator appealed to lawmakers yesterday, hoping to get tax credits for workforce housing. He says the housing shortage is one of the biggest economic issues in the city, but they're not alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Improving renewable energy
|Feb 28
|Charlie
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albert Lea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC