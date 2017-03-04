High school wrestling: Simley trio completes back-to-back feat

Simley's Anthony Jackson flashes two, for the number of his state titles to a photographer after beating Albert Lea Area's Zach Glazier in their 152-pound match during Class 3A individual championship in the Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday March 4, 2017. Totino Grace's Jared Florell tries to roll Orono's Bobby Striggow in their 182-pound match during Class 2A individual championship in the Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday March 4, 2017.

