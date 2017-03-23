Courts
Jeremy P. Bishop, 37, of Albert Lea was convicted of driving while impaired-alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours; fined $610, sentenced to jail 90 days, stayed 90 days for one year, one year supervised probation, attend MADD impact panel, no alcohol violations, complete post-sentencing chemical assessment with probation agent. Adam R. Knutson, 19, of Alden was convicted of underage drinking and driving; fined $385.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Improving renewable energy
|Feb 28
|Charlie
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albert Lea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC