Jeremy P. Bishop, 37, of Albert Lea was convicted of driving while impaired-alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours; fined $610, sentenced to jail 90 days, stayed 90 days for one year, one year supervised probation, attend MADD impact panel, no alcohol violations, complete post-sentencing chemical assessment with probation agent. Adam R. Knutson, 19, of Alden was convicted of underage drinking and driving; fined $385.

