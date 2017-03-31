Laurence S. Smith, 60, of Eagle Grove, Iowa; Jonelle D. Ignaszewski, 56, of Albert Lea; Kelly D. Wassenberg, 39, of Wells; Avery D. Malakowsky, 23, of Minnesota Lake; each fined $125. Ashley N. Santiz, 29, of Wells was convicted of trespassing-return to property within one year; fined $85, sentenced to jail 90 days, credit for time served 90 days.

