Amanda M. Buffington, 33, of Garden City; Gordon A. Hansen, 95, of Wells; Jylessa J. Levenhagen, 24, of Blue Earth; Melinda A. Walker, 33, of Albert Lea; Thomas L. Jonsson, 55, of West Linn, Ore.; each fined $125. Brandon L. Anderson, 40, of Blue Earth had extradition waived on a felony charge of fugitive from justice from another state.

