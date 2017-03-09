Cleanup continues after tornado

Thursday Mar 9

CLARKS GROVE, Minn.- Just three days after a tornado ripped through a small town in southern Minnesota efforts are still underway to help put the city back together. As the streets finally clear up of left over debris Robert Rice, building inspector for the city of Albert Lea, and his team are ready to do some on-site property assessments.

