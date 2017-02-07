Semi rollover in southern Minnesota
Authorities say a northbound semi on Interstate 35 tried to merge onto Interstate 90 at Albert Lea and tipped over. The Iowa State Patrol, Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, Albert Lea police and fire and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to this accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albert Lea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC