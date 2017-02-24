One person hurt in southern Minnesota crash
The Minnesota State Patrol 19-year-old Max Jarrett Dirks of Casey, IA was driving south on Interstate 35 when he went out of control, slid off the road and hit the guardrail. Dirks was unharmed but a passenger, 20-year-old Shannon M. Rinehart, suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury.
