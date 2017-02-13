Kasson man hit by pickup truck

Kasson man hit by pickup truck

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: KIMT

The Minnesota State Patrol says 34-year-old Nicholas Lee Schmitz of Albert Lea was driving east on Main Street in Kasson, then turned south onto Highway 57 and struck 33-year-old Brian Kelly Hanson of Kasson. Hanson was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albert Lea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 8 ball 1
News solar power (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15) Jul '15 ferdinand 1
News Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15) Apr '15 tbenj 1
News Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09) Nov '14 Fishingnut 5
News Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14) Mar '14 petrorolli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jan '14 DutchQ 11
See all Albert Lea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albert Lea Forum Now

Albert Lea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albert Lea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Albert Lea, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC