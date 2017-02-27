Improving renewable energy
ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited Riverland Community College today to announce a new bipartisan effort by state lawmakers that could create jobs and increase the state's footprint in a growing industry.
"We don't have any reserves in Minnesota. Which means no oil, no natural gas or no coal." said Vietor. "The real advantage is I think they're trying to grow home grown energy and home grown jobs and that's a big plus."
Now there is a need for home grown energy storage to help Minnesota find its independence in the energy market.
Gas su ks! Ban Fracking!!!!
