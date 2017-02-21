Half-foot or more of snow aiming for parts of Twin Cities; more to south
Inhabitants of the Twin Cities and other parts of Minnesota, whose balmy respite is quickly becoming a distant memory, are hours away from a storm that could leave behind a foot or more of snow by Friday evening. As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service is saying that the south and east metro are in for at least 6 to 8 inches of snow, while other parts of the Twin Cities are in line for lesser amounts.
