Half-foot or more of snow aiming for parts of Twin Cities; more to south

Inhabitants of the Twin Cities and other parts of Minnesota, whose balmy respite is quickly becoming a distant memory, are hours away from a storm that could leave behind a foot or more of snow by Friday evening. As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service is saying that the south and east metro are in for at least 6 to 8 inches of snow, while other parts of the Twin Cities are in line for lesser amounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.