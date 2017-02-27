End to Domestic Violence Proclamation in Albert Lea
Even if domestic violence isn't happening in your home, the Freeborn County Crime Victim's Crisis Center says there's still a lot you can do to prevent it. "If you hear loud noises coming from your neighbors house, don't be afraid to call the police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
