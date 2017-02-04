Juan Vasquez Jr., 40, of Albert Lea was convicted on a felony charge of receiving stolen property; fined $335, commit to Commissioner of Corrections 19 months, stayed for five years, sentenced to jail 245 days, credit for time served 245 days, five years supervised probation, community work service 80 hours for indeterminate, pay restitution, complete chemical assessment, follow all recommendations of evaluation, no alcohol/controlled substance use, random testing, cognitive skill training, obtain permission from agent before leaving the state, follow all state and federal criminal laws, contact probation agent within 72 hours if you've been charged with a new crime; are in contact with law enforcement; if you change address, employment, or telephone number, cooperate with search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, etc.

