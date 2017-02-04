Courts

Courts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Sentinel

Juan Vasquez Jr., 40, of Albert Lea was convicted on a felony charge of receiving stolen property; fined $335, commit to Commissioner of Corrections 19 months, stayed for five years, sentenced to jail 245 days, credit for time served 245 days, five years supervised probation, community work service 80 hours for indeterminate, pay restitution, complete chemical assessment, follow all recommendations of evaluation, no alcohol/controlled substance use, random testing, cognitive skill training, obtain permission from agent before leaving the state, follow all state and federal criminal laws, contact probation agent within 72 hours if you've been charged with a new crime; are in contact with law enforcement; if you change address, employment, or telephone number, cooperate with search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albert Lea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 8 ball 1
News solar power (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15) Jul '15 ferdinand 1
News Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15) Apr '15 tbenj 1
News Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09) Nov '14 Fishingnut 5
News Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14) Mar '14 petrorolli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jan '14 DutchQ 11
See all Albert Lea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albert Lea Forum Now

Albert Lea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albert Lea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Albert Lea, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,775 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC