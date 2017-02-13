County looking for public feedback on new plan
ALBERT LEA, Minn.- When a natural disaster strikes county officials want to be prepared to help the public in any way they can. That's why officials in Freeborn County are reviewing its game plan for when an emergency occurs and they need your help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albert Lea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC