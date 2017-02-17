Bittman selected as Elk River superin...

Bittman selected as Elk River superintendent

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: St. Cloud Times

Bittman selected as Elk River superintendent Bittman became superintendent of Sauk Rapids-Rice in 2010 Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/02/17/bittman-selected-elk-river-superintendent/98012828/ SAUK RAPIDS -Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Dan Bittman was selected to enter contract negotiations to serve as the next superintendent for the Elk River school district, according to the Elk River school district website . Bittman was one of three candidates and had his final interview Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albert Lea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 8 ball 1
News solar power (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15) Jul '15 ferdinand 1
News Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15) Apr '15 tbenj 1
News Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09) Nov '14 Fishingnut 5
News Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14) Mar '14 petrorolli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jan '14 DutchQ 11
See all Albert Lea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albert Lea Forum Now

Albert Lea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albert Lea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Albert Lea, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC