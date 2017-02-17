Bittman selected as Elk River superintendent
Bittman selected as Elk River superintendent Bittman became superintendent of Sauk Rapids-Rice in 2010 Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/02/17/bittman-selected-elk-river-superintendent/98012828/ SAUK RAPIDS -Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Dan Bittman was selected to enter contract negotiations to serve as the next superintendent for the Elk River school district, according to the Elk River school district website . Bittman was one of three candidates and had his final interview Thursday evening.
