Area hospitals are Acute Stroke Ready
AUSTIN, Minn.- Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea and Austin are being designated as an acute stroke ready hospital by the Minnesota Department of Health. This mean the state believes the hospitals' emergency department is able to evaluate, stabilize and provide emergency care for patients who are showing stroke symptoms.
