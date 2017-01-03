Thousands of pigs die in SE Minnesota...

Thousands of pigs die in SE Minnesota fire

The Albert Lea Tribune reports between 7,500 and 8,000 pigs died after the building caught fire and eventually collapsed on Saturday southeast of Hartland. Geneva Fire Captain Alex Beenken says nine departments responded to the fire that afternoon.

