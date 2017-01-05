Students receive internship opportunities
ALBERT LEA, Minn.- City Officials in Albert Lea are reaching out to college students in hopes that they'll be interested in internships from area businesses. Students at Waldorf University now have the opportunity to get some hands on learning experience in a field they're interested in.
