Students are getting more comfortable in the classroom
ALBERT LEA, Minn.- A new trend is hoping to keep students on track throughout the school day. Some classrooms at Sibley Elementary School in Albert Lea are getting the opportunity to have flexible seating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albert Lea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC