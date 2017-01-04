Salvation Army gets food donation
ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Salvation Army's across the country have wrapped up their annual Red Kettle Campaign, but the one in Albert Lea is receiving food donations as well. Jason Mead, Case Worker for Salvation Army, says that help from businesses like that allows them to meet the needs of many people in Freeborn County.
