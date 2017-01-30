Pig found wandering Albert Lea neighb...

Pig found wandering Albert Lea neighborhood headed for foster care

Friday Jan 27

The grass might not be greener on the other side of the fence, but a pig near Albert Lea, Minn., could not resist the temptation to find out. Somehow the porker got loose and was spotted Monday afternoon grazing in a residential neighborhood on the city's east side.

Albert Lea, MN

