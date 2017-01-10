News, Sports, Jobs
The Albert Lea Tribune reports between 7,500 and 8,000 pigs died after the building caught fire and eventually collapsed on Saturday southeast of Hartland. Geneva Fire Captain Alex Beenken says nine departments responded to the fire that afternoon.
