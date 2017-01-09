Minnesota Disaster Recovery Centers C...

Minnesota Disaster Recovery Centers Consolidate Locations

Disaster Recovery Centers in Blue Earth and Hennepin counties will transition to other locations Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. The centers remaining open are: North Bridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. Store #2416, , Albert Lea, MN 56007 Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays until further notice . The DRCs will be open on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 16. Representatives from FEMA, various state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration are at the centers to answer your questions on disaster assistance or low-interest loans.

Albert Lea, MN

