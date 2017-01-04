Mayo offers food service workers proposal in outsourcing fight
After 15 bargaining sessions and two informational pickets, Mayo Clinic representatives have presented the food service workers represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota with a comprehensive proposal as part of a transition to Morrison later this year. The proposal presented Tuesday night addresses most priorities workers have been fighting for since the news was announced this summer, according to an SEIU news release.
