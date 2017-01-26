Heard on the Street: Radio station moves into smaller studio
Minnesota 97.5 , formerly known as 97.5 Pulse FM , is expected to be broadcasting from a new studio by Saturday, said David Legault , KNXR station manager. The station has already moved most of its office furniture from its digs at 305 Alliance Place NE to its new, second-floor studios at 1647 16th Avenue NW.
