Food service workers vote to approve the Mayo Clinic proposal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After several months, 15 bargaining session with Mayo Clinic officials, and two informational pickets, food service workers represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota voted to approve a comprehensive proposal Mayo Clinic presented earlier this month as part of the workers transition to a different company As we reported, food service workers in Albert Lea and Rochester voted earlier this month to approve the proposal, but to finalize the agreement, all union members in the Mayo system voted last Thursday and Friday.

