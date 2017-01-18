Food service workers approve Mayo proposal
SEIU Healthcare Minnesota says Mayo employees in Albert Lea and Rochester voted on the proposal last Thursday and Friday. The deal must be finalized through a vote by all Union members in the Mayo system this Thursday and Friday.
