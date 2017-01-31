Employees celebrate a safe work environment
Albert Lea, Minn.- Manufacturing companies strive to make sure their employees are staying safe in the workplace and today one company is celebrating a safe year. Innovance Inc. has seven different facilities with more than 300 employees and during 2016 there were 15 recordable injury claims all of them were minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Add your comments below
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albert Lea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC