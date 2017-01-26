Dayton Signs Health Care Relief Bill
Governor Mark Dayton signed the bill late Thursday evening after it cleared both the Minnesota House and Senate with bipartisan support. The health insurance relief and reform bill provides 25 percent discounts to 125,000 Minnesotans in the individual market.
