Three hurt in Freeborn County collision

According to the State Patrol, 67-year-old Sidney A. Troutner of Albert Lea was driving a car north on Highway 65 in Freeborn County. Troutner lost control around 6:06 pm near mile marker 309 and went into the southbound lane, colliding head on with the van driven by 48-year-old Johnna H. Emond of Cottage Grove.

