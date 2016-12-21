SEIU, Mayo clash heads in Washington, D.C.
The National Labor Relations Board in the nation's capital has determined the SEIU Healthcare Minnesota complaint against Mayo Clinic has merit, according to a decision released Friday. SEIU had filed paperwork months ago contending Mayo "failed to bargain in good faith" with union members at its Albert Lea facility.
