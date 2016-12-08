Off the Record: Familiar with the bait and switch
Years ago, when I was living in my first apartment in Albert Lea, my landlord walked into the newspaper office where Ia Swas working and asked me, A great feeling of relief flooded over me. My editor, Jim Oliver, sitting at the desk across from me, started to laugh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albert Lea Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC