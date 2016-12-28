New program benefits immigrants
ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The Albert Lea Public Library is hoping to give immigrants easier access to the internet. In September, the library started a new program to give members the opportunity to check out and take home iPads or Hotspots for free.
