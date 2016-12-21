MN Disaster Recovery Centers Adjust Hours and Locations

Beginning Thursday, December 22nd recovery centers will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays. North Bridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. Store #2416 , Albert Lea, MN 56007 Representatives from FEMA, the Homeland Security Emergency Management division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other agencies are at each recovery center to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more flood resistant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.