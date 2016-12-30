Extra patrol on roadways this weekend

Extra patrol on roadways this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: KIMT

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Many folks ring in the New Year at their neighborhood bar or a friend's house and law enforcement is taking extra precaution to make sure everyone makes it home safely. "The whole idea of extra patrol on the holiday is to increase awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving by adding extra enforcement for the people who choose not to make smart decisions," said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albert Lea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 8 ball 1
News solar power (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15) Jul '15 ferdinand 1
News Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15) Apr '15 tbenj 1
News Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09) Nov '14 Fishingnut 5
News Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14) Mar '14 petrorolli 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jan '14 DutchQ 11
See all Albert Lea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albert Lea Forum Now

Albert Lea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albert Lea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Albert Lea, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,921 • Total comments across all topics: 277,606,729

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC