Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Albert Lea
"What we are here to do is help you with these immediate needs to get you back into that safe, secure, sanitary environment," said FEMA spokesperson Darrell Habisch. It's a one stop shop for discussing your flood damage with representatives from the Small Business Administration, the state, local organizations ... and FEMA.
