Around the region: Mayo awards scholarships to non-traditional students

Two Kasson-Mantorville High School students were confirmed as state officers in the Health Occupation Students of America conference in Bloomington recently. CALEDONIA - Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett's request for a new boat was approved by the Houston County Board of Commissioners Nov. 22. The $19,130 cost of the boat, designed for shallow rescue, will be covered by a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.