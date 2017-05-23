Torch maintains flame of excellence

Torch maintains flame of excellence

Wednesday May 17 Read more: The Torch

The Torch recently made a significant showing at an awards ceremony for the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association, winning multiple awards. ONPA is a statewide trade association that represents professional and collegiate newspapers and offers a variety of awards each year.

