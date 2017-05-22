Room & Board's 1st Oregon store shows off modern
What's modern design? Room & Board's first Oregon store shows off a full spectrum, from classic to kids' cute Appreciators of modern design have a new place to shop in Portland's Pearl District: Room & Board opened its first Oregon store on Monday, May 15, inside an old tire company building. Set against raw concrete walls and stacked panes of glass are sleek, sexy sofas and chairs made in the U.S. Dozens of room displays, from an all-white living room arrangement that store manager Jim Scolastico envisions would work well in waterfront penthouses to practical, re-configuring kids' beds, show the wide range of modern design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|May 6
|Gabrialle
|29
|Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia
|Apr 29
|BB Board
|1
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|da da
|5
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Sad
|2
|New Years Eve in Albany?
|Dec '16
|WHjr
|1
|New Linn County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Larry
|4
|Charles meal Bergman (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC