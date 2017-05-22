Room & Board's 1st Oregon store shows off modern

What's modern design? Room & Board's first Oregon store shows off a full spectrum, from classic to kids' cute Appreciators of modern design have a new place to shop in Portland's Pearl District: Room & Board opened its first Oregon store on Monday, May 15, inside an old tire company building. Set against raw concrete walls and stacked panes of glass are sleek, sexy sofas and chairs made in the U.S. Dozens of room displays, from an all-white living room arrangement that store manager Jim Scolastico envisions would work well in waterfront penthouses to practical, re-configuring kids' beds, show the wide range of modern design.

