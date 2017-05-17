Former crew boss at Oregon Youth Authority pleads not guilty to sexual misconduct with teen inmate
A former Oregon Youth Authority employee accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl he supervised in juvenile prison has pleaded not guilty to charges of official misconduct and custodial sexual misconduct. The East Oregonian reports Oregon State Police began investigating Gary Cross last year when the Youth Authority reported a possible relationship between the 38-year-old man and a former inmate at Oak Creek, a correctional facility for young women in Albany.
