Albany redemption center sees surge o...

Albany redemption center sees surge of containers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The News-Review

In this photo from April 20, Roland and Carol Brumbaugh of Millersburg return cans at Albany's BottleDrop redemption center in Albany. The Albany facility's intake of cans has nearly doubled since the state increased the deposits on cans and bottles to 10 cents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia Apr 29 BB Board 1
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb '17 da da 5
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan '17 Sad 2
New Years Eve in Albany? Dec '16 WHjr 1
New Linn County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Sep '16 Larry 4
Charles meal Bergman (Sep '16) Sep '16 Curious 1
Samantha Fenn (Apr '16) Jun '16 Bill 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Albany, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,737,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC