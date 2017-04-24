Albany redemption center sees surge of containers
In this Thursday, April 20, 2017 photo, Roland and Carol Brumbaugh of Millersburg, Ore., return cans at Albany's BottleDrop redemption center in Albany, Ore. The Albany facility's intake of cans has nearly doubled since the state increased the deposits on cans and bottles to 10 cents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia
|11 hr
|BB Board
|1
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|da da
|5
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Sad
|2
|New Years Eve in Albany?
|Dec '16
|WHjr
|1
|New Linn County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Larry
|4
|Charles meal Bergman (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
|Samantha Fenn (Apr '16)
|Jun '16
|Bill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC