We did yoga with goats in Oregon and now you can too
On Monday, Lainey Morse's famous Goat Yoga had its inaugural class of 2017 at the Hanson Country Inn in Corvallis. About an hour before the class began, there was almost an emergency: Morse's goats escaped the enclosed area with a large tent where the class was set to take place.
